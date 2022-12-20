Canceled, Renewed and Limited Streaming Series 2023: See the Full List

Ever since we've entered the peak era of TV, there's no shortage of original programs available to watch onscreen. As a result, it's hard to keep track of which series were canceled, renewed or just a limited run. And sifting through all the news and updates can be nearly impossible, especially among the growing slate of streaming platforms, which don't follow the typical flow of linear networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

In addition to tracking the status of all the primetime programming on those broadcast channels as well as all the 2023 premieres, ET has also put together a continuously updated guide to all the notable original scripted series on the biggest digital services including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and a few select others.

So, if you're like ET and want to stay on top of which series are here to stay and which ones are done and gone, then keep this page handy -- and check back often as these services announce renewals and cancellations as often as new programming drops any day of the week.

Apple TV+

Acapulco – renewed for season 2

The Afterparty – renewed for season 2

Bad Sisters – renewed for season 2

Central Park – renewed for season 3

Dear Edward – TBD (premieres Feb. 2023)

Echo 3 – TBD

For All Mankind – renewed for season 4

Foundation – renewed for season 2

Hello Tomorrow! – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

Invasion – renewed for season 2

Little America – renewed for season 2

Loot – renewed for season 2

The Morning Show – renewed for season 3

The Mosquito Coast – renewed for season 2

Mythic Quest – renewed for season 4

Pachinko – renewed for season 2

Physical – renewed for season 3

Roar – TBD

Servant – canceled after season 4 (airing in Jan. 2023)

Severance – renewed for season 2

Schmigadoon! – renewed for season 2

Shantaram – TBD

Shining Girls – TBD

Shrinking – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

Slow Horses – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Surface – renewed for season 2

Suspicion – TBD

Swagger – renewed for season 2

Ted Lasso – renewed for season 3

Tehran – renewed for season 2

Truth Be Told – renewed for season 3

Trying – renewed for season 4

Disney+

HBO Max

And Just Like That – renewed for season 2

Doom Patrol – renewed for season 4

Gossip Girl – renewed for season 2

Julia – renewed for season 2

Hacks – renewed for season 3

Harley Quinn – renewed for season 4

The Head – renewed for season 2

The Other Two – renewed for season 3

Our Flag Means Death – renewed for season 2

Peacemaker – renewed for season 2

Pennyworth – renewed for season 3

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – renewed for season 2

Rap Sh!t – renewed for season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls – renewed for season 2

Sort Of – renewed for season 2

South Side – renewed for season 3

That Damn Michael Che – renewed for season 2

Titans – renewed for season 4

Tokyo Vice – renewed for season 2

The Tourist – renewed for season 2

Hulu (and FX on Hulu)

Netflix

Paramount+

Peacock

Prime Video (and Freevee)

Other Platforms

AMC+

Bruh (BET+) – renewed for season 3

Children Ruin Everything (Roku) – renewed for season 2

Dark Winds (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Die Hart (Roku) – renewed for season 2

First Wives Club (BET+) – renewed for season 3

Interview With the Vampire (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Kin (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Mayfair Witches (AMC+) – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Moonhaven (AMC+) – canceled after season 1

Most Dangerous Game (Roku) – renewed for season 2

Real Husbands of Hollywood Revival (BET+) – TBD

Zatima (BET+) – TBD