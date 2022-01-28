Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!

As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.

Sifting through all the TV news can be an overwhelming task, especially with the sea of shows dropping on any given day, which is why we're here to help make your lives a little bit easier! This is your one-stop shop to be in the know for which shows are coming back (and what's gone for good) at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC.

As pickups and cancellations continue to roll out over the next weeks and months, we'll continue to update this master list. So bookmark this page and check back here often to learn whether your favorite shows will be back for another season!

ABC

Raymond Liu/ABC

Renewed:

Grey's Anatomy - Season 19

Holey Moley - Season 4

Station 19 - Season 6

Canceled:

TBA

CBS

CBS

Final Season:

TBA

The CW

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Renewed:

Masters of Illusion - Season 9

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - Season 9

World's Funniest Animals - Season 3

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

TBA

Fox

Fox

Renewed:

Bob's Burgers - Season 13

Duncanville - Season 3

The Great North - Season 3

HouseBroken - Season 2

Lego Masters - Season 3

Masterchef - Season 12

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

TBA

NBC

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Renewed:

Chicago Fire - through Season 11

Chicago Med - through Season 8

Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

La Brea - Season 2

Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

New Amsterdam - through Season 5

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

This Is Us

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.