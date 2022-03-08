Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Meets 'Alter Ego' Emerald Fennell, Who Played Her on 'The Crown'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall came face-to-face with the actress who played her on The Crown. The royal was joined by actress Emerald Fennell during an event in honor of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Camilla, who hosted the engagement at Clarence House, was all smiles and laughs, as she met and chatted with her TV counterpart. In a video obtained by royal reporter Victoria Murphy, the 74-year-old royal joked about their meeting.

“It’s a huge pleasure to welcome you all to Clarence House on International Women’s Day,” she told the group. “And for me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over.”

The duchess hilariously added, “So, Emerald, be prepared.”

Fennell also joked about her meeting with Prince Charles’ wife, noting that she is surprised she hasn’t paid any consequences for her role on the Netflix series.

Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“It’s particularly nice to meet her today, on Women’s Day, because she does so much for so many particularly female-centered charities. So yeah, it’s just amazing,” the 36-year-old actress told royal reporter Georgie Prodromou.

“I was nervous I may be thrown in the tower, but so far, so good," she quipped. "She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humor.”

Fennell portrayed a younger version Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, when she and Charles were having an affair during his marriage to Princess Diana. However, Fennell’s duties as the future Queen Consort are over, as Olivia Williams will take over the role for seasons 5 and 6.

Camilla joins Prince William as a senior member of the royal family who has met an actor or actress from the hit show. In 2019, Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth on the series, shared that she had an awkward interaction with her grandson, who confirmed that he has never watched the show.

It has also been confirmed that Princess Eugenie, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, have all watched the series.