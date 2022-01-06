Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes Teasing His Post-Breakup Music

Shawn Mendes asked a simple question after teasing his new music, and Camila Cabello answered!

The "It'll Be Okay" singer took to Instagram and teased some new music with a 12-second snippet showing him sitting in the backseat with a friend while listening to new music piping out of an iPhone. The video then immediately cuts to Mendes jamming out on his guitar in the studio.

Mendes, who also teased his "It'll Be Okay" single with a 12-second snippet back in November, didn't offer any more details about the new music, but he did pose one question to his more than 66 million followers -- "y’all dig this ?" While some fans absolutely did, in fact, dig the new music, there was one particular response that caught everyone's attention, and it came from the 23-year-old singer's ex, Cabello.

She responded in the comments section with, "Ur crazy wildcat."

That the exes remain friendly should come as no surprise. Just two weeks ago, TMZ spotted them all smiles while walking a dog in Miami. It's unclear if there's a path for reconciliation here, but a source told ET back in December that they both decided on the split prior to announcing the breakup after two years of dating.

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source told ET. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

The new music tease comes a week after Mendes dropped the music video to his single, "It'll Be Okay." Fans wasted little time trying to connect the dots and speculating that the breakup ballad is about their split. Some of the lyrics include, "Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide. It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."