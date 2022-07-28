Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane & Lauren Jauregui Celebrate Fifth Harmony's 10th Anniversary

The ladies of Fifth Harmony aren’t moving on from the memories! This week marked the 10th anniversary of the moment Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane became the massive girl group on The X Factor. In honor of the milestone occasion, the former members took to social media to celebrate with their fans.

“10 years since this f**kn wild ride. crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever,” Camila wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of her and the girls holding hands as they stand in front of Simon Cowell.

“I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx . much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way x,” Camila added.

Camila Cabello/Instagram

Camila, who didn’t tag her former bandmates, also took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate with another throwback. “look at these innocent lil babies,” she captioned the black-and-white photo of the girls from their very early days. “We all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs/inside jokes and a fu**kn wild ride. Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony."

The “Bam Bam” singer added, “and thanks to everybody who supported and went so hard for us along the way x.”

Normani/Instagram

On Wednesday, the other four members marked the occasion on the day of. Normani took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate with a series of pictures. In the first photo, the “Wild Side” singer shared a picture of their album, 7/27, with the caption, “10 Years,” followed by a series of mind-blown emojis. In the next picture, Normani shared another post from the official Fifth Harmony IG and wrote, “Forever Grateful.”

Normani/Instagram

Ally celebrated the occasion with an Instagram reel showcasing some of her biggest moments with the group -- which played over a special club mix of their hit, “Worth It.”

“To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing. I’m proud of my part and beyond grateful. 7/27,” Ally added.

Lauren shared an emotional set of tweets, ahead of her performance at NYC’s iconic Radio City Music Hall.

“Today is such a special day! First & foremost it’s the official 10 year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day,” she wrote.

“Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY with my own music. Such an iconic venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible lessons it taught me. It also happens to be a new moon in Leo and the alignment of all three things is not lost on me. I’m so grateful for my past, present and future,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for such potent grounds for a new fresh beginning at the amalgamation of it all. I feel so blessed to do what I love and I’m so ready for everything to come. Thank you to the #Harmonizers for staying down for us after all these years. You all are magic. Thank you for making our dreams come true together and now individually.”

Today is such a special day! First & foremost it’s the official 10 year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day. Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) July 27, 2022

Dinah’s celebration came with a little comedy as she replied to a tweet of a video of their performance of “Work From Home.” “ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss love y’all always x,” she wrote.

“It’s the way we were directed to be creative on our own for this specific section n my a** thought watering it was the sh*t bye,” she wrote in response to the hilarious clip of her watering the truck.

ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss 🤧 love y’all always x https://t.co/lzwj2Q04ty — ♕MsJane (@dinahjane) July 27, 2022

Fifth Harmony was assembled as a group in 2012, after they each auditioned on their own during the reality competition series. In December 2016, Fifth Harmony announced that Cabello was leaving the group.

In 2018, the group announced that they would be taking a hiatus, and have gone on to all focus on individual projects since. In August, Camila shared the status of her relationship with Normani, Ally, Dinah and Lauren. At the time, the “Havana” singer said she was in a “really good place” with the ladies.

"We have been supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff," she shared with Reuters. "I'm in a really good place with them."