Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Were Spending Time Together Months Before Coachella Kiss, Source Says

Could it be the summer of love for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello? Over the weekend, fans were shocked to see the "Senorita" singers kissing at the Coachella Valley Music Festival, almost two years after they announced the end of their relationship.

According to a source, the musical duo had been spending time together prior to their PDA moment.

"Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella," the source tells ET. "They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other."

Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, ended their two-year relationship in November 2021. Over the weekend, ET obtained video of the pair locking lips. In the clip, Mendes wears a white T-shirt, khakis and a blue headband tied around his neck and Cabello sports a white tank top and jeans while he grabs her face and they lean in to kiss each other.

During their time at the festival, Mendes and Cabello were seen sharing a drink and chatting with fans. There are reports the duo arrived separately with their group of friends and enjoyed several shows before their late-night encounter.

Despite the PDA, the two are not back together and were just living in the moment, according to a source.

"They knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out," the source says. "Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point."

The source added, "Shawn and Camila let loose during night one of Coachella and were just having fun. There is still undeniable chemistry between the two and everyone around them can feel it."

Cabello -- who ended her relationship with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch in February -- isn't letting the events and buzz around her time in the desert get her down.

On Monday, the "Don't Go Yet" singer took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her weekend.

"It's whatever," Cabello captioned a series of photos that show her rocking a black bikini and dipping her toes in the water, as well as taking pictures in the outfit she was spotted wearing while she was kissing Mendes.

For his part, Mendes hasn't shared any pictures from the weekend. The PDA comes weeks after Mendes shut down any speculation that he was dating fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

During an interview with RTL Boulevard, the "Mercy" singer was promoting his latest collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger when he was asked about his relationship with the "Nonsense" singer.

"We are not dating," Mendes told the publication. "But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you."