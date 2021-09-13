Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Look Rock Star Chic at 2021 Met Gala

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have arrived at the Met Gala! The duo walked the expansive carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, looking like music's coolest couple.

Cabello dazzled in a sparkly purple cut-out gown with long wavy hair and matching purple makeup. Mendes bared his chest in a leather blazer, velvet trousers and boots.

While this is Cabello's first Met Gala, Mendes has attended the iconic event twice before -- in 2019 and 2018. He attended the Met Gala in 2018 with Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber just months later.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mendes and Cabello started dating in July 2019, and recently celebrated their two-year anniversary.

"He's my guy," Cabello gushed of Mendes in an interview for Cinderella last month. "I love that guy."

As for the Met Gala itself, this year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

This year's Met Ball was postponed due to COVID-19. With the pandemic ongoing, fans may expect new guidelines and an even more exclusive guest list.

See all the Met Gala red carpet arrivals below.