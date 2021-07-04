Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Celebrate 2 Years Together with Romantic Vacation

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are marking two years together. The couple celebrated the occasion with sweet photos on Instagram, and proved they're as in love as ever.

"Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️," the "Havana" singer captioned a series of photos of her and Mendes. "Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️."

Cabello, 24, and Mendes, 22, have been enjoying some quality time together in the Caribbean -- making for romantic photos and memories. Among the photos in Cabello's slideshow are the pair sharing a slice of watermelon, cuddling up at the beach and enjoying dinner together.

The former Fifth Harmony singer shared more from their trip on Sunday, while Mendes posted a steamy photo of them kissing.

"Happy 2 years my baby ♥️," he wrote alongside the shot.

Mendes recently opened up about his and Cabello's relationship on the Man Enough podcast, revealing what qualities his girlfriend would consider his greatest strength and weakness.

"My greatest strength, I think she would say is my truth, my ability to be honest, tell the truth," he shared. "I think she would say my [weakness] is my commitment to being a 'good guy.'"

Mendes opened up to ET back in December about him and Cabello both being famous singer-songwriters and how that affects their relationship.

"We really don't put any rules or boundaries on what we are writing about or in our art," he said at the time. "I think the truth about being celebrities and being in a relationship is that it's super tricky, because there are a lot of people who want to know more than what is maybe normal just to give out, they want more personal stuff. But both of us realize that it is just sometimes you say something that maybe you shouldn't have, and someone asks you a personal question and you answered it because you were off guard and, you know, you can't really do much about it. It's just kind of the nature of the beast."

