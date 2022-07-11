Cameron Diaz on Her Return to Acting and Stepping Away From Spotlight

Cameron Diaz is getting candid about her decision to step away from acting at the height of her career. During an interview with CBS Mornings' Dana Jacobson, Diaz shared the reason behind her eight-year hiatus.

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that," Diaz explained.

The 49-year-old actress' last role before her hiatus was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 movie musical Annie. When asked if she misses the world of acting, Diaz admitted that she misses the craft.

“I mean, I miss aspects of acting, or making movies,” she shared. “Yeah, making movies is a particular skillset that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle and you kind of have to be ready to do that.”

Diaz is ready to step back into that the limelight. Earlier this month, it was announced that she would star alongside her Annie co-star, Jamie Foxx, in an upcoming Netflix film. This will be her first role in almost a decade.

The actress' return to work means she'll have to juggle a career and parenting her and husband Benji Madden's daughter, Raddix, who turns three in December.

“Everybody only has 100 percent and you always have to figure out how you’re going to divide that 100 percent to spread it to all that parts of your life that matter ” Diaz said of balancing work and home life.

When asked if motherhood has changed her, the actress said, "Yeah, definitely."

As for what she loves the most about motherhood, Diaz shared, "Gosh, I think just being able to, you know, have influence on a child that's developing. All mothers have that moment where you're watching your child and they're doing something for the first time, and you’re like, 'I remember doing that.' It’s really cool."