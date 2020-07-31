Cameron Diaz Joins TikTok With a Wine Challenge

Cameron Diaz is officially on TikTok! The 47-year-old actress posted her first video on the social media site Thursday, opting to kick things off with a wine challenge.

In the video, Diaz's business partner, Katherine Power, holds the stem of a wine glass in her mouth and carefully leans back to impressively pour the beverage into the actress' mouth.

The video, which was set to Enya's 2000 track, "Only Time," ends with a triumphant giggle from Diaz.

"Made my first TikTok ya’ll!! @avaline @katherinepower #winechallenge 🍷 #avalinewinechallenge ✨✨#ahhvaline ✨✨ Who’s up next?!?!" Diaz captioned the clip, which she also shared on Instagram

Of course Diaz used her and Power's new line of wine, Avaline, for the TikTok challenge. Earlier this month, the ladies announced the release of their white and rose wines, which are "vegan-friendly, made with organic grapes and free of unnecessary extras like sugars, colors and concentrates."

Diaz said she got into the wine business to make a "cleaner" product.

"I enjoyed wine for many-a-year and never questioned it. Not once. I actually figured it was the most responsible alcohol choice because it was made with fermented grapes! But I had no idea of the process," she said. "One of the first conversations Katherine and I had about making a cleaner wine was ‘what are we going to add to it?’ We soon learned it wasn't what you added, it's what you didn't add."