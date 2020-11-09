Caitlyn Jenner Hopes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Get Back Together (Exclusive)

Caitlyn Jenner is rooting for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. ET's Lauren Zima recently spoke to the 70-year-old reality star, who expressed hope that her 41-year-old stepdaughter can work things out with the father of her three children -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 -- with whom she's recently been flirty with on social media.

"I would hope he can kinda get his act together," Caitlyn said of Scott, 37. "They've got all these kids together. I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time. I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."

"So many of [my kids] had never gotten married, but had families and all the kids seem to be doing great. They're just great kids," she continued. "Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don't know. That's a Kourtney question."

Caitlyn's statement came after the news that her family's long-running reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will come to an end next year. It's something that, Caitlyn said, Kourtney's been ready for for a while.

"Kourtney's felt like she wanted to move on for much longer," Caitlyn shared. "She was probably the first one to say, 'OK, I've done this. I've got my other things going on.'... Kourtney's got her own thing. She's got all the kids. She's got her own business, Poosh."

While the end of KUWTK has been a long time coming for Kourtney, Caitlyn noted that it finally felt like a good time for everyone involved to say goodbye.

"They have done such a magnificent job in taking that show and building their own careers outside of the show. Kim [Kardashian West]... Khloe [Kardashian], Kourtney, Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner], they have their own careers right now," Caitlyn said. "I think in some ways they might be a little bit relieved that it's over with, but on the other hand, it was such a great format for the entire family and we'll always miss that."

Though Caitlyn said she's not sure if a future TV show with her famous family will happen, she does have one thing that's sure to tide fans over for a bit.

"I think for right now the closest they're gonna get is my YouTube channel 'cause I wanna keep the kids involved," Caitlyn said of her new YouTube channel, which she recently launched as a way to "stay busy" during the ongoing pandemic.

"Absolutely nothing's happening. Zero. Zero. And it's driving me crazy," she said. "I was thinking about doing it and then [my friend] Sophia [Hutchins] had a conversation with [my ex-wife] Kris [Jenner] and Kris goes, 'You know, Caitlyn should start a Youtube channel.' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I've been thinking about it.'"

"[Kris] kind of motivated me to say, 'OK, let's try it,'" Caitlyn continued. "Kylie has one, she had all the contacts. [She] contacted YouTube, they liked the idea, and it started. It's been a lot of fun."

Watch the video below for more on the famous family.