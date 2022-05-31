BTS Visits the White House to Discuss Asian Representation and Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

BTS made an important visit to the White House on Tuesday! The K-pop group, which is comprised of RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin, took the podium, after a brief introduction by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, to share the significance of their visit.

The "Butter" singers were dressed in black suits as they addressed a room full of reporters -- who held up their cellphone cameras as the group walked in. With the help of an interpreter, the GRAMMY-nominated singers gave a brief overview of their appearance -- which fell on the final day of AAPI Heritage Month.

“Hi, we’re BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” RM said in English.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In addition to RM, the rest of the members delivered brief remarks in Korean, that were then translated by an interpreter. Jin noted the importance of celebrating AAPI Heritage Month and its recognition by the White House.

Jimin spoke about the group’s “devastation” by the surge of anti-Asian and anti-Asian American hate crimes. J-Hope gave a special shout out to the ARMY, who made their dream of visiting the White House a reality. Jungkook shared the importance about the music that the group – who are from South Korea -- creates being heard across the world. Suga talked about being different. V celebrated everyone’s history and embracing the things that make them unique. And RM wrapped up with another message in English.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Lastly, we thank President Biden and the White House for giving this important opportunity to speak about the important causes and remind ourselves of what we can do as artists.”

BTS didn’t take any questions from the press pool. Even though one reporter asked the one thing that’s on everyone’s minds. “When is the world tour?”

Following their appearance at the press briefly the group went on to meet President Joe Biden in the Oval Office and discussed Asian representation, inclusion and anti-Asian discrimination in the United States.