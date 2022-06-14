BTS to Explore Solo Projects Outside of Boy Band, But Are Not on 'Hiatus'

The BTS ARMY can release a small sigh of relief! A rep for the famed K-pop band has clarified statements about the future of the group.

Amid reports that BTS is going on a "hiatus" so members can explore solo projects, a rep for the band tells ET, “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

Announcing the news in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared that they are taking time to grow individually and made comments about the "exhaustion" they are experiencing.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

RM echoed his bandmate's sentiments, saying, "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

Jimin then offered an olive branch to the band's dedicated fanbase saying, "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what. We want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans."

"I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process," Jimin said.

BTS took the world by storm in 2013, bringing K-pop into mainstream music. With hits like "Dynamite" and "Butter," the band has become a household name and a radio sensation alike.

BTS has an impressive resume of accolades, including being nominated for two GRAMMYs, breaking several Guinness World Records, six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, winning Teen Choice Awards, MTV VMAs, Radio Disney Music Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, American Music Awards and many more.

Arguably the band's most impressive feat, however, is their hyper-devoted followers, known online as the BTS ARMY. While their fans may be devastated by the news of the band's pause, it seems a BTS future is still in the cards.