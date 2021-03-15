BTS Recreates GRAMMYs Set in Korea for Epic 'Dynamite' Performance

BTS has made GRAMMYs history once again!

The beloved K-pop group made their Army of fans proud on Sunday, performing "Dynamite" at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Dressed in colorful suits, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga brought their A-game as always. The group delivered another flawless, high energy performance -- and rebuilt the GRAMMY set in Seoul, Korea, to do it.

The boy band also received their first proper GRAMMY nomination this year, becoming the first K-pop group to break into a major GRAMMYs category as they earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their English-language single, "Dynamite."

BTS began chipping away at the GRAMMYs' K-pop glass ceiling in 2019, when their album Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for Best Recording Package. (Had it won, the award would have gone to art director HuskyFox.) The same year, they marked another milestone when the boys became the first K-pop group to present at the GRAMMY Awards.

However, the following year, no K-Pop acts were nominated in any field. (BTS did make an appearance at the ceremony to perform "Old Town Road" alongside nominee Lil Nas X.)

Ahead of the 2021 GRAMMY nominations in November, Esquire ran an interview with BTS in which RM acknowledged that the band was hoping to be nominated, adding, "I think the GRAMMYs are the last part, like the final part of the whole American journey."

Considering the official cutoff for the 2021 GRAMMYs was Aug. 31, we'll keep our eye on the 2022 nominations for Album of the Year nominations for BTS' BE (Deluxe Edition) (released in November), as well as more K-pop love for should-be Best New Artist contenders BLACKPINK.

