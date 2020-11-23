BTS Performs 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite' at 2020 AMAs

BTS is back at the AMAs! The K-pop boy band performed their song, "Life Goes On," at the awards show on Sunday.

RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V delivered a dreamy performance of the track, all dressed in matching white dress tops and sophisticated black slacks. The guys then changed outfits to perform their catchy hit, "Dynamite," complete with all their signature choreography.

The band's performance on Sunday comes three years after their history-making performance at the American Music Awards in 2017. The group was the first Korean boy band to perform at AMAs, and made quite a splash.

BTS was nominated for two awards at this year's show: Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock, the latter of which they won. The band's fans got them here in more ways than one. In an August interview with ET, BTS opened up about how ARMY inspired them to keep going amid a difficult year.

"You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises changes," RM said. "To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance."

"I want to say, ARMY really is our inspiration," added Jimin. "Things are tough for everybody, and everybody's really going through a hard time. But I think for ARMY to have this energy and show this drive, it really inspires us. It inspires us to make our music and it comes out through our music. So again, we want to thank ARMY. Thank you, ARMY, for being our inspiration."

