BTS Performs a Tiny Desk Concert -- and Breaks Viewership Record 25 Minutes After Debut

BTS' Tiny Desk Concert is here -- and has already broken a viewership record. The K-pop boy band's appearance on the NPR series broke its record for most YouTube views on its first day, which happened in about 25 minutes, the outlet reports.

RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope treated fans to a medley of songs during their Tiny Desk Concert released on Monday, starting with their most recent hit, "Dynamite." The song is the group's first song to be recorded fully in English, and their first single to hit No. 1 in the U.S. Next, the boys sang their 2016 song, "Save ME," before wrapping up their concert with their 2017 ballad, "Spring Day."

"It's been the roughest summer ever, but we know that spring will come," RM optimistically said.

BTS' Tiny Desk Concert was filmed in Seoul, at the record store Vinyl & Plastic by Hyundai Card. Of course, the guys didn't all fit on one tiny desk; check it out below.

BTS also broke records on YouTube with the release of "Dynamite" last month. The song's music video amassed 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, according to YouTube. This is the most views for a music video in its first 24 hours on the platform. The video also set a new all-time record for the biggest music video premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

In a recent interview with ET, RM said recording "Dynamite" was "a huge, enormous challenge for all of us."

"We decided to do it... [to] try something new... in this current situation, the pandemic," he explained, praising his band members for doing "quite well" with their English. "When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it."

See more in the video below.