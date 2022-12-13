BTS' Jin Shows Off Dramatic Hair Transformation as He Begins Military Service

Jin is ready for service! On Tuesday, the 30-year-old member of BTS officially arrived at a frontline South Korean boot camp for his mandatory 18-month military service. On hand to support the K-pop singer were his friends and bandmates, Suga, V, Jimin, RM, Jung Kook and J-Hope.

In photos shared on the group’s official Twitter account, the "Butter" singers all wear masks and coats as they pose for a picture with Jin. In another photo, the band members can be seen playfully removing his hood, to show off his freshly buzzed head.

"my brother!! Come back safely!! 💜 Love You 💜," the translated message read.

In another photo, shared on the social platform Weverse, the singer posed for a selfie and showed off his much shorter hair.

Jin, who is the oldest member of the K-pop group, is the first to enlist for the mandatory service.

Ahead of his enlistment ceremony, Big Hit Music asked the group’s devoted fans (known as the ARMY) not to attend the ceremony.

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site,” the statement read in part.

“Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP."

The statement concluded by asking fans "for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back."

In October, Big Hit confirmed that Jin would be the first to report for service. While Jin is away, the other members of the group will also prep for their service and promote and release their solo projects. At this time, it has not been announced which member of BTS will enlist next.