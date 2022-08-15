Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Made 'So Much Less' Money Than Chris Pratt on 'Jurassic World' Sequels

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about her experience with pay disparity. In a new interview, the 41-year-old actress says she made "so much less" than Chris Pratt for her work on the Jurassic World sequels.

Jurassic World hit theaters in 2015, and three years later Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted. The same year that the second film in the franchise was released, Variety reported that Howard was making $8 million for the project, while Pratt, her male co-star, was making $10 million.

In her latest interview, though, Howard tells Insider that the pay difference was actually much greater.

"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," Howard tells the outlet. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic [World], it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."

Howard goes on to praise Pratt for how he reacted when he learned of the situation.

"Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" Howard recalls. "I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."

The third film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters in June. When ET spoke with Howard at the Los Angeles premiere of the flick, she gushed over Pratt's parenting skills, shortly after he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their second child together.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are parents to Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 3 months. Pratt also shares a 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

"He's an amazing father. He always has been. It's one of the things that we bonded about so early in our relationship was parenting. Chris and I talk about parenting more than we talk about any other subject. For sure. For sure," Howard said. "Getting to see his family grow, and he's a girl dad times two, I just absolutely love it. It's awesome. He's so happy. It's great."