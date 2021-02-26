Bruno Mars Announces New Single and Album on the Way

Bruno Mars is back!

After an almost two year hiatus, the 35-year-old singer announced that he is releasing a new song and album. On his Instagram on Thursday, Mars shared that he teamed up with Anderson Paak for a new band called Silk Sonic.

"We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5," he wrote alongside a concert poster of the two that also reads, "With special guest Host Bootsy Collins."

Paak also wrote on his social media, "WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!"

Mars' last single was "Blow" featuring Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. It was released in July 2019. Prior to that, he dropped "Please Me" with Cardi B in February of that same year.

Additionally, the last album Mars released was 24K Magic, which dropped in November 2016. The LP, which was his third, featured the hits "24K Magic," "That's What I Like," and the "Finesse" remix featuring Cardi.

The album won seven GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Back in November, when 2021 GRAMMY nominations were announced, Mars poked fun at his lack of nods and new music.

"If you don't release music, you can't lose any Grammys. #ThinkAboutIt," he wrote alongside a selfie.