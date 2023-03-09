Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Hits Back at Those Accusing Her of Wanting Her 'Five Minutes of Fame'

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, has had enough of the doubt. Earlier this week, Heming took to social media to fire back at claims that she is trying to find five minutes of fame through her husband's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"Just over here turning my five minutes into 10," the 44-year-old captioned the video. "I’ve sat around quietly for too long and I’m so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let’s go. #ftdawareness #dementiaawareness #caregiversupport."

In the video, Heming expressed her frustrations with the claims she has been seeing, and shared that she is going to use her "five minutes" to bring awareness to frontotemporal dementia.

"I just saw something about me getting my five minutes which is great," Heming told the camera. "Which means that you're listening. So I'm going to take my five minutes and I'm gonna turn it into 10, because I'm always going to advocate for my husband. And while I'm at it, I'm going to raise awareness around FTD and for caregivers who are our unsung heroes out there."

She continued, "I am going to turn my grief, and my anger and my sadness and do something good, around something that feels less than."

The former model ended her message with a stern warning and a request for the people who have negative things to say.

"So watch this space, because I didn't come to play," she said.

Heming also took to her Instagram Story to shut down speculation that her husband's ex-wife, Demi Moore, moved into their home after his dementia diagnosis.

On her Instagram Story, Heming posted a screengrab of the headline that suggested the rumor, with the response, "Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop."

Last month, Heming shared that Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, nearly a year after revealing that the actor was struggling with aphasia, a condition that affects communication.

ET spoke to Dr. Allison Reiss, an Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Medical, Scientific and Memory Screening Advisory Board Member, who explained more about the condition.

"It's a group of diseases that have the common factor that the brain loses brain cells, brain cells die [and there is] neuro degeneration," Reiss explained. "We don't understand why, but they die in specific areas."

According to Reiss, the "hodgepodge of different things that have been put together" leads to "a lot of devastating consequences," such as "difficulty saying words, understanding the meaning of words, and remembering and naming familiar objects."

Ultimately, she said, everything "just gets more difficult" as "the problem spreads and gets worse" until "you pretty much lose everything."

Heming, who shares children Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the Die Hard actor, said that she has been working with a dementia specialist.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," Heming wrote of Teepa Snow, who provides awareness, knowledge and hands-on skills for dementia care.

"She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy," Heming continued. "She's a gift."