Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Candidly Explains Why She's 'No Hero' for Putting Family's Needs First

Emma Heming Willis has learned a valuable lesson. The CocoBaba founder and Bruce Willis' other half got candid about her own struggles with self-care in the face of her family's needs.

While Emma did not directly address her husband's aphasia diagnosis -- which led to him stepping away from Hollywood -- she did open up about the effects of caring for her family on her own well-being when she does not also devote adequate time to herself. The couple are parents to two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she told The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

Continued Emma, "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

For the busy mom, self-care means primarily time to work out. "I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise. It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall," she shared. "I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there."

While managing time can be a challenge, the value of time -- particularly with her family -- is not lost on Emma.

"I always wanted a family for as long as I could remember. If I had a vision board (which I don’t), family would be the center and everything else would filter around that. The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home. For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. I’m not even sure we have rituals or traditions," she said. "We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."