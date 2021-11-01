Brooklyn’s Beckham’s Fiancée Nicola Peltz Gets Birthday Love from Her Future In-Laws

Happy birthday to Nicola Peltz! The actress turned 26 on Saturday, and her fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham, couldn't help but shower her with love on social media.

"Happy birthday baby," Brooklyn, 21, captioned a video of photos of their time together. "I can not tell you how much I love you."

He added, "You make me a better man and the happiest man in the world x I am so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and create so many memories. I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you baby ❤️❤️."

"I’m so lucky you’re my other half," Nicola commented. "I more than love you."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star was also praised by her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

"Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltz we love you so so much x kisses from us all xxxxxx 🥳🎉🎂," Victoria captioned a snap of herself and David with Brooklyn and Nicola, who is sporting the same dress she wore in her engagement announcement (which was designed by Victoria).

"Happy Birthday," David added. "Have an amazing day."

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in 2019, and got engaged last July. During a December appearance on Lorraine, Victoria gushed about welcoming Nicola as a new member of the family.

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," the fashion designer said. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year for Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with," she added. "During this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So, we are very happy and very excited ... What will I wear?"

