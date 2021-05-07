Brody Jenner Admits to Having Chemistry With Kristin Cavallari During Her Return to 'The Hills' (Exclusive)

When Kristin Cavallari is on The Hills, you'd better believe there's going to be drama, drama, drama! The 34-year-old mother of three returns for a brief one-episode cameo on the second season of the MTV reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, where she was reunited with her former co-stars as well as her ex-boyfriend, Brody Jenner.

Jenner opens up to ET's Katie Krause about coming face-to-face with his newly single ex all these years later.

"Kristin always comes with fire. You know that Kristin comes in blazing always," 37-year-old Jenner says of Cavallari.

Jenner also reveals whether sparks flew between himself and Cavallari during filming.

"I mean, Kristin and I, we have a past. Kristin and I have dated in the past," he explains. "It was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I. I love Kristin, she's great. You know, we get along, and she's a lot of fun, for sure."

Cavallari split from estranged husband Jay Cutler in April after 10 years together. According to Jenner's co-star, Spencer Pratt, there was more than just a little chemistry between Cavallari and Jenner.

"I think if we had Kristin for, like, a month then, you know... some serious romances would've gone down," he tells ET. "[Brody] said they were about to start making out on the rocks on the beach. I was like, 'What?' And so this was off camera, serious, and I was like, 'Maybe she should stay longer.'"

In season 2 of the series, Jenner is also addressing the end of his relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. One of the first season's storylines was Carter's interest in starting a family while Jenner remained hesitant.

"My brother has three kids, so I enjoy playing the uncle role," Brody says of his older brother, Brandon Jenner. "It's kind of nice being able to come in and then leave... I'm not really, that's not my main focus right now. Kids aren't my main focus."

The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 premieres Wednesday, May 12 on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.