Britney Spears Wears Pageboy Hat 'Like That Girl in the Justin Timberlake Video'

Britney Spears is referencing her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, once again. The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her modeling different looks with the sound of an applause in the background.

One look in particular has fans raising their eyebrows. Spears modeled a white skirt, black lace top and a gray pageboy cap.

In the caption, the "Slave 4 U" singer calls attention to the hat, writing, "Hmmmm something looks familiar …. The hat 👒 …. wait I look 👀 like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video with that hat in 'Cry Me A River'!!! Oh s**t that’s ME!!! I’m Britney Spears ⭐️ ."

Timberlake released the 2002 song "Cry Me a River" and subsequent music video following his split from Spears. In the video, he breaks into the home of a blonde woman wearing a gray pageboy hat while singing about her alleged infidelity, and filming himself in compromising acts with another woman.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. In a 2011 E! True Hollywood Story, Timberlake admitted that the song was written about Spears after previously denying the claim.

Timbaland, the producer of the track, said (viaThe Huffington Post), "He went to a concert and saw Britney, and Britney talked about him in the show and he was pissed."

Timberlake added, "I was on a phone call that was not the most enjoyable phone call. I walked into the studio and [Timbaland] could tell I was visibly angry."

Spears spoke about how the video hurt her in a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "He called me up and behind it was, 'And by the way, you’re in a video that’s coming out. Don’t worry about it. It’s not a big deal.' So the record label called and said, 'If you want to change this, you can.' I had the power to say no to the video. But I didn’t, because I thought, 'Hey, it’s your video.' I hadn’t seen it. Then it came out, and I said, 'I should’ve freakin’ said no to this s**t!' I was so like, 'Woah. What is going on right now?' I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally. But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart. Smart guy."

In February, shortly after the documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears was released, Timberlake publicly apologized to Spears after fans expressed their "disgust" for Timberlake after the documentary's release, which saw him speaking disparagingly about his ex in past public interviews.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he posted to Instagram. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."