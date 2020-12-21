Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Instagram Post as Friend Says She's '100% Optimistic' About Ongoing Legal Battle

Britney Spears has fans intrigued with her latest Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old singer shared a close-up picture of an eye wearing bright-colored eye-shadow with a fly on the eyeball.

"I spy 🕵️‍♀️ something .... 😬🐞 !!!!" she captioned the post.

ET learned on Wednesday that Spears' conservatorship has been extended until September 2021. The decision was made during a remote hearing in which Britney's father, Jamie Spears, her mother, Lynne Spears, and her attorney, Samuel Ingham, all appeared. Spears' conservatorship was previously set to remain as is until February 2021.

The singer's former makeup artist Billy B. told ET on Friday that he speaks to her daily via text or telephone, and that she is doing well. Regarding a CNN report published on Dec. 15 that quoted a source who claimed the pop superstar "faces ongoing challenges with her mental health," Billy told ET that Spears is "hurt and disappointed" that anyone would say that.

"We're talking about someone who did a residency in Las Vegas under the conservatorship," Billy said. "It's ridiculous for anyone to claim that she is not well."

Billy also told ET that Spears is well aware of exactly what is going on with her ongoing conservatorship case.

"She is 100 percent optimistic about what the outcome will be in the end," Billy said. "She is patient and strategic."

Meanwhile, Spears' father spoke with CNN for their report, and said he misses his daughter amid their ongoing legal battle. Jamie claimed that he hasn't spoken to her since August and that he was on "good terms" with her up until her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," he told the outlet. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

-- Reporting by Joseph Corral