Britney Spears Seemingly Responds to Unauthorized Documentary About Her Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is sharing some insight into her life, after the release of the unauthorized documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears.

The 39-year-old singer posted a video of her performing "Toxic" three years ago on Instagram on Tuesday, before sharing that she will "always love being on stage...but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."

"I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!" she wrote. "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

The comments come days after the release of Framing Britney Spears.The doc, which premiered on FX and Hulu last Friday, explores everything from the pop star's rise to fame to her portrayal in the media, along with her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

On Monday, a source told ET that Spears "is aware" of the project on her life and first heard about Framing Britney Spears through her team.

"She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," the source said. "She hasn't seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her."

The source added, "Right now, Britney's focused on getting some new projects off the ground. And, as always, her dance moves and choreography."

Samantha Stark, producer-director of Framing Britney Spears, told ET earlier this month that The New York Times attempted to reach out to Britney directly, but did not conduct an interview with her for the documentary.

"Since Britney has such a tight circle around her, in part because of the conservatorship, or it's allowed to be that way because of the conservatorship, journalists haven't really been able to interview her freely," she said. "We, as The New York Times, haven't interviewed her because we want to be able to do it freely, with no one trying to adjust what she says or anything. And it just feels like you can't ask Britney."

The NYT also reached out to the following people or their representatives, who did not respond to or declined requests to be interviewed on camera for the documentary: Jamie Spears, Lynne Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Bryan Spears, Andrew Wallet, Samuel D. Ingham III and Sam Lutfi.

