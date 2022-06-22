Britney Spears Says She Hasn't Gone on Honeymoon yet, Shares Update on New House

Britney Spears hasn't gone on her honeymoon yet with her new husband, Sam Asghari, and she's finally settling down after pulling off a star-studded wedding while on the hunt for a new home. But fans need not worry. She says "life is good."

The "...Baby One More Time" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and updated her legion of fans about what's been going down since her dream wedding earlier this month at what used to be her Thousand Oaks, California home. Spears revealed the honeymoon hasn't happened yet but there's lots to still celebrate post-nuptials.

"Got married and moved into a new house around the same time," she wrote in her lengthy caption, "not the smartest thing to do."

That being said, Spears said, "it's coming together." She's clearly having tons of fun at her new digs, which includes a new pool with a water slide. Truth be told, it seems Spears is still not used to it all, at least not yet.

"It's so weird I wake up and everything is new," she continued. "new pool ... new kitchen ... new bed ... I think I'm in shock !!!"

She added that her dogs are loving the sprawling backyard, she's having a blast on the water slide and Asghari's ever the doting husband, cooking her a nice piece of steak. It's no wonder Spears, who also said she cut her hair short, says life is good.

Spears' post was accompanied by a photo of her donning a colorful bikini and a short video of Asghari showing off his best diving skills. The update comes a little over a week after sources told ET the newlyweds plunked down $11.8 million for an 11,650-sq-foot home that sits on 1.6 acres in Calabasas, California. The massive house is in the same community as Kevin Federline, Britney's ex-husband.

The house is a sprawling, single-story estate built in contemporary Mediterranean style with tile, clay, and concrete. The property listing from Coldwell Banker lists the home with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a heated pool, home gym, movie theater, wine cellar, and separate maid's quarters.

Atop the amenities, the listing also includes an opulent description, complete with a 33 ft.-high ceiling foyer wrapped in carved stone, arched hallways throughout the house, and custom-made chandeliers across the property. At the time of purchase, the estate had been on the market for just under five months.

There's another big change in Spears' life aside from the wedding and home purchase. A source also told ET that, after the singer's ex, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the wedding, Spears "fired her whole security team."

"Jason Alexander trying to crash their wedding was a complete disaster and no one understood how it could have possibly happened," the source says. "Britney felt that her security team was underprepared and she was very flustered and overwhelmed."

Alexander barged his way into Spears' home on her wedding day, demanding to see Spears. He was tackled by security and ultimately arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responding to a trespassing call.

Spears and Asghari were ultimately granted a three-year protective order against Alexander, whom she was briefly married to in 2004. Her ex has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him -- including felony stalking, misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave private property, misdemeanor vandalism damage, and misdemeanor battery.