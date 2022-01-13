Britney Spears Responds to Sister Jamie Lynn's Allegations After Her Interview

Britney Spears is speaking out. The songstress is responding to some of the remarks and allegations made by sister Jamie Lynn Spears in her new memoir and recent interviews promoting her book.

Britney took to Twitter on Thursday and explained to her fans how she's been dealing with a "104 [degree] fever," and was sick when she watched Jamie Lynn's interview.

"[I] looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book... I watched it with a 104 degree fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring," she wrote. "I just couldn't give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney continued. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

In an interview that aired on Wednesday on Nightline, the 30-year-old actress spoke out about her relationship with her sister after Britney's 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November.

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that," Jamie Lynn tearfully told ABC News' Juju Chang. "So I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Jamie Lynn also spoke out about Britney's July 2021 Instagram post, which criticized her sister's tribute performance when the pop star was honored with the Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

"Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me about that, and I actually have spoken to her about that," she said. "I've cleared up with the fact that I don't think she was personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her."

Of the performance, Jamie Lynn added, "I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she's done."

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours," Britney explained in her post, adding how hard it was to be "sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted."

"I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were, 'Well, it wasn't my idea,'" Britney added. "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!"

Britney concluded, "My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one... my family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!"

In her interview, Jamie Lynn said she was "happy" that Britney's conservatorship was dissolved late last year. Jamie Lynn added that she did not understand the extent of the conservatorship when it was put into place and she still doesn't fully understand it now.

"When it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that," she said. "I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."

Jamie Lynn is currently promoting her book, Things I Should Have Said, which will be released on Jan. 18.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 30-year-old actress about her upcoming memoir in an interview that airs on Thursday's Entertainment Tonight. Jamie Lynn candidly discussed Britney ending her 13-year conservatorship, the backlash she's received from the pop star's fans and where their relationship stands today.

Jamie Lynn also explained that a big reason she wrote her memoir was so that she can use her voice. While she did take her sister into consideration when it comes to what she shares in her book, she points out that this is her story.

"I think when you grow up your whole life, really, with the motto of protecting others and that became 'I wanted to protect everyone else first besides myself,' I think it’s important that I was truly open and honest and used my voice," she says. "We do have the same parents and that very much makes us sisters and I love and support my sister and I respect her healing process and however she has to work through things, and all I ask is that I, you know, have that same space because it's important. Everyone's process looks different."

"This book isn’t about me trying to clear up anything," she adds. "It’s about me using my voice and showing my daughters that your voice is important -- that is what this book is about. But I hope that I guess what is happening in the recent climate, that people would understand that this is a situation that has affected many people. This is my reality that I've grown up in and it’s the only reality I know, and I’m allowed to speak about that."

To watch ET's full interview with Jamie Lynn, tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. Check your local listings here.