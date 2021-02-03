Britney Spears Posts Rare Photo With Her Teenage Sons

Britney Spears is sharing a fun, rare snapshot with her sons. The songstress took to Instagram on Monday to post a pic of herself and her two boys standing together in an open field.

"It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!" Spears captioned a photo of herself and her sons -- Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14. "I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ!!!!"

"I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right," she continued. "I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!"

Spears's post consisted of two different pics -- one of which she edited to create a much more dramatic background sky, and the original. The singer said that now that she's gotten her kids permission to share a group pic she doesn't "feel left out anymore."

"I’m gonna go celebrate .... Oh s**t I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣 !!!!" Spears added.

It's clear that the singer is looking toward the future with hope. Earlier in the day, she shared an inspiring message of health and healing as well.

"On all accounts of the craziness the past year ... I feel like God’s tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!!" Spears wrote, alongside what appears to be an artistic stock photo of a colorful, European street under a canopy of pink umbrellas.

"This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation 🧘🏼‍♀️ … prayer 🙏🏼 ... any kind of hobby that brings joy 💃🏼 … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well 🥗 !!!" she continued. "This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!"

"This year I devote myself to lots of tea ☕️ and healing !!!!" Spears pledged. "I’m working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it’s ok to cry !!!!"

"I pray for deep healing this year for all of us and I hope we can all inspire each other!!!!" she concluded. "Again … BE KIND - PASS IT ON AMERICA 🌹🌹🌹!!!!"

While the message ostensibly addressed the challenges and loss many across the world have faced in the wake of the pandemic, many commenters drew parallels to Spears' recent time in the headlines over her conservatorship and the growing #FreeBritney movement.

The new attention on the media's past treatment of the "Toxic" songstress comes following the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which detailed her tumultuous roller coaster life and career in the spotlight.

