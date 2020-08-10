Britney Spears Pens Heartfelt Post Thanking Fans for All of Their 'Support Throughout the Years'

Britney Spears is feeling the love from her loyal and dedicated fans. The 38-year-old pop star took a moment on Thursday to thank her followers for their "support throughout the years."

Spears shared a selfie on her Instagram, writing, "To my fans …. I want to thank you guys so much for your support throughout the years !!!!! Sometimes when I read the comments ….. yup 👍 we all do it sometimes ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️🙄 ….. it shows me how loved I am and how beautiful people really are !!!!!!"

She continued by acknowledging everyone's "kind words," expressing that "it means so much to me." The singer concluded her message by writing, "God bless you all. So you know I really care, I will say it again ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

As the "Stronger" singer continues to share messages and insight into her personal life, she's also fighting to have her dad, Jamie Spears, removed from her 12-year conservatorship. In the latest court docs obtained by ET, her lawyers are adamant that she does not share her father's "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past."

The latest docs are in response to Jamie filing paperwork arguing against the petition to add more lawyers to his daughter's legal team because it would cost too much money.

Additionally in a hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles, in which all parties appeared remotely, Jamie's legal team requested that Britney, not just her attorneys, be present during such court proceedings. The singer's lawyer, however, argued that it was not necessary for her to show up for such hearings.

While there has been a lot of back-and-forth in her conservatorship battle, the singer appears to maintain a positive attitude and outlook on her social media. Just a couple days ago, she shared rare photos of herself in casual attire with her glasses on, showing fans what she looks like on "a daily basis."

"I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for," she captioned the shot. "So I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then."

