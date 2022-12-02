Britney Spears Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023

A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is headed to Broadway in 2023. Once Upon a One More Time, which first opened in Chicago and Washington, D.C. before setting its sights on New York City, is an original production that includes the singer's various chart-topping hits, like "Circus," "Lucky," "Oops... I Did It Again," "Toxic" and many others.

The show is slated to start preview performances on Saturday, May 13, before officially opening on Thursday, June 22 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in Manhattan.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid and written by Jon Hartmere, Once Upon a One More Time is a fractured fairytale, telling an original story about Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Snow White and other familiar characters who are all members of the same book club. During one of their fortnightly meetings, a fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story by giving them a copy of The Feminine Mystique, which comes with unexpected revelations for fictional royals.

Matthew Murphy

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs -- especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," Spears said in a statement, when the show was first announced in 2019. "This is a dream come true for me!"

While no cast has been announced, the rest of the creative team includes producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold as well as creative consultant David Leveaux, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Andrew Keister and projection designer Sven Ortel.

Although this is the first jukebox musical to feature Spears' extended musical catalog on stage, this is not the first time one of her songs has been featured in a Broadway production. Her breakthrough single, "Baby One More Time," can currently be seen being performed by Lorna Courtney in the hit new show, & Juliet, which features a number of chart-topping songs written by Max Martin.

Spears, meanwhile, has recently returned to the top of the Billboard charts with her latest single, "Hold Me Closer," a duet with Elton John. The song debuted at no. 6 on the Hot 100, making it the 24th top-10 single of her career, and has since landed at no. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Adult Top 40 charts.