Britney Spears’ Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns

Britney Spears' longtime manager has resigned. Larry Rudolph, who had represented the songstress for years, has decided to leave her employ following the mounting legal drama surrounding her conservatorship, Deadline reports.

Rudolph tendered his resignation in a letter sent to Britney's co-conservators -- dad Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery -- on Monday.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote in his letter, published by Deadline in full. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," he continued. "Please accept this letter as my formal resignation."

Rudolph wrote that he "will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together" and added that he wishes Britney "all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Rudolph's resignation comes days after Bessemer Trust -- the wealth management firm that was appointed co-conservator to Britney's finances in February -- withdrew from their involvement last week.

The company asked to withdraw from the arrangement after hearing Britney's explosive comments during her testimony late last month.

Bessemer opted to resign after Britney "claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony," per court documents also obtained by ET. The company stated that they believed that the singer was in the conservatorship voluntarily and had consented them to be a co-conservator.

"As a result of [Britney's] testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, [Bessemer Trust] has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship," the documents stated. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, and Bessemer Trust were appointed co-conservators of her finances in February. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge denied Britney's request to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

However, the company stated in the filing that their role has not taken effect, writing it's "not currently authorized to act, has taken no actions as conservator, has made no decisions as conservator, has received no assets of the estate [and] has taken no fees."

Britney, who has been under the legal conservatorship for 13 years, joined the Los Angeles court hearing via phone last Wednesday, and called her conservatorship "abusive."

The pop star made allegations against her father and conservators, saying they have a tight rein over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She claimed that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.

A rep for Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney's person, issued a statement earlier on Wednesday, saying that Jodi has not prevented her from having children, and supports Britney in her path to "no longer needing a conservatorship of the person."

Additionally, Jamie asked that his daughter's claims be investigated as they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights," in court documents obtained by ET.

