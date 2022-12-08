Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior

Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events.

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."

The posts come after Spears once again deactivated her Instagram account on Tuesday, before reactivating the account on Thursday afternoon.

Asghari also addressed the reason he hasn't shared very many photos of Spears in recent months, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do."

As for her not being present on many of the red carpets he appears on, Asghari explained that public appearances are simply not something she enjoys after years of being in the spotlight.

"For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They're [hectic] and full of stress," he wrote. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to."

"I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same," he added, imploring fans to not hound the singer with questions and speculation about her online presence. "Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage."

Some fans have speculated that the pop icon isn't actually in control of her social media after posting a celebratory picture of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Britney's 41st birthday on Dec. 2, after months of feuding between the siblings. Spears has not commented publicly on the conspiracy theories and rumors.