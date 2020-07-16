Britney Spears Hopes Mom Lynne Will Help Her Have More Autonomy With Her Finances, Source Says

Britney Spears hopes that her mother, Lynne Spears, can help her have a little more financial freedom.

The 38-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, a legal concept in which a judge appoints a responsible person or organization to act as the legal guardian, making the calls on everything from finances to personal decisions for the conservatee. After Britney's father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as her conservator last September, the singer's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over. However, Lynne filed a request with the Los Angeles County Court on Monday, hoping to receive special notice on "all matters" in regard to Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.

"Britney has always struggled with her mental health so Lynne's concern for Britney is never-ending. She is her mother and hates to see her suffer," a source tells ET. "Lynne filed for transparency to keep an eye on the finances because she knows Britney has her ups and downs. She has been doing much better; she is in regular therapy and exercising. Lynne sees a huge improvement."

"Britney trusts Lynne and has asked her mother to be part of her conservatorship. She truly believes that her mother wants to help her have more autonomy when it comes to her money," the source adds. "Britney is aware that how she is doing psychologically seems to directly correlate to her spending habits. She knows right now she might not be ready to be in complete control but she wants more freedom to spend how she pleases."

The source tells ET that Britney wants Lynne to be in charge because "she feels her desires will be taken more seriously."

"She trusts her mother," the source says. "They went through some tough times in their relationship but they are now closer than ever."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans have had continued concerns over the state of Britney's safety and wellness. #FreeBritney, a hashtag that first went viral last April, has consistently been trending across social media platforms in recent weeks.

"Britney's fans are constantly worried," the source says. "[They] continue to post #FreeBritney #SaveBritney and petition for her to have her life back but the reality is she has a great life and just chooses to be home and private much of the time."

As ET previously reported, Britney filed the SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 to protect her multimillion-dollar assets and set up her two sons, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, for their future. It was also established to "hold and manage her material financial assets during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death," according to The Blast.

As of May 2020, Britney's conservatorship has been extended until at least the end of the summer. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing the temporary conservator, Jodi, to stay on Britney's conservatorship until at least Aug. 22, 2020.

-- Additional reporting by Adriane Schwartz.