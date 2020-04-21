Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Britney Spears' conservatorship won't be evaluated for a few more months.

The pop star was supposed to have a hearing regarding her conservatorship on Tuesday, however, due to social distancing protocols set in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the hearing has been rescheduled to July 22, 2020, ET has learned. All temporary orders will be extended until Aug. 22, 2020.

Spears' father, Jamie, stepped down as her conservator in September 2019. Jamie had previously petitioned the court to hand over the reins of the singer's conservatorship, citing ongoing health issues. A judge approved the request and appointed Britney's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as the singer's new conservator.

Jamie had been his daughter's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator in 2019 after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

While Spears awaits her new hearing date, she has been keeping herself busy with social media. The mom of two has posted plenty of dance videos on Instagram amid the pandemic -- and giving internet trolls a piece of her mind.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.