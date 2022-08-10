Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her

Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about what may have led to the rift in the relationship with her two kids she shares with Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston,16, and Jayden James,15.

For starters, Spears says "the situation should have been 100 percent dealt with privately and definitely not online," in reference to Federline's recent interview with the Daily Mail. Federline, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, said, among other things, their two sons made the decision not to see their mother and that it's been "a few months" since they've seen her. He added that the teenage boys are bothered by her nude social media posts, though he insisted they still love her as they sort through their separate lives.

In her Instagram post, Spears said she looked forward to seeing her kids every week, but claims the visits went from twice a week to just once a week, this after asking the boys if they could stay longer, "maybe 3 days." The singer then shared the reason she thinks drove her kids away.

Spears said she would lead her kids in "devotion" when they would visit, "where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it." She said she always "TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that's why they stopped coming here!!!"

“I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!" the singer added.

She noted that parenting growing teens is difficult for any parent but wrote that, "there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL." Spears claims that when the boys did pay her a visit they would "walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!"

"Why come visit me if they don't even visit me!!!" she wrote.

Spears claimed that her sons told her this summer "we may come here less" and that it was fine with her. She claimed she called Federline and told him the boys "are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on, but I feel like they are being pretty harsh."

Spears went on to claim that Federline told her, "I would never let them make that decision on their own … I would never do that to you." Following that conversation, Spears claims the teens stopped visiting her.

"I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids …. Everything was about them!!!" she said in her Instagram post. "For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me!!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I’ve accepted it."

This isn't the first time Spears has addressed Federline's interview with the Daily Mail. Spears took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

She added, "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone...it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM...it was LONG before Instagram...I gave them everything...Only one word: HURTFUL...I’ll say it...My mother told me “You should GIVE them to their dad” ...I’m sharing this because I can...Have a good day folks!!!”