Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

Britney Spears is calling out the paparazzi.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in what appears to be an RV. In the caption, the "Stronger" singer -- who's seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jean shorts and knee-high red boots in the snaps -- noted unflattering paparazzi photos that have been taken of her.

"Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷," she wrote, adding that she's "been working out and it’s real."

Adding, "Whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

Asghari shared the same snaps on his page, wishing his "wife" an early birthday as they prepared to jet off to celebrate the singer turning 40 on Dec. 2.

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️ Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd @britneyspears," he captioned the loved-up snaps.

The model and actor also sang "happy birthday" to the singer on his Story, helping to mark the first birthday Spears will be ringing in since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12. After the decision was announced last month, the pop star took to social media to celebrate the news, expressing her love for her fans and thanking them for their support.

In addition to turning 40, Spears is also reveling in her newfound freedom, and she already has a lot of exciting things lined up, including her wedding. She and Asghari got engaged in September, shortly after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her conservatorship.

Earlier this month, Asghari told ET that he and Spears want "the biggest wedding in the world," and hope to get married "sooner or later."

He noted that it's up to Spears to set the date as, "She’s wearing the pants now."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.