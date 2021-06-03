Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wants to be a 'Young Dad' and Take the 'Next Step' in Their Relationship

Sam Asghari is looking forward to his future with girlfriend Britney Spears. The 27-year-old actor-model candidly speaks with Forbes about his life with the pop star and the goals he has for both his personal and professional life.

Asghari first met Spears in 2016 when he starred in her music video for "Slumber Party," and admits that he almost didn't take the part because he had already starred in Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" music video.

"I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film. My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos," he says. "I didn't want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for 'Slumber Party.'"

Ultimately Asghari's friend convinced him to accept the gig after Spears personally picked him for the role.

Years later, the two are still dating and Asghari is ready to take things to the next level in all areas of his life. "My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well," he shares. "I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

Asghari also notes that he's very careful about what he shares on social media regarding his life with Spears. "It’s very important that when you’re happy with your personal life, you want to share it and you want people to see it because you’re proud of it and you want to show it off, but it’s also very important to keep and maintain your privacy because it’s called a personal relationship or life for a reason," he notes. "...I’m very careful when it comes to my personal life. I’m very protective of that. But at the same time, I think it’s very healthy what you appreciate from your personal life and what you’re proud of."

Spears' boyfriend has been thinking about the next step in their romance for some time now. Back in 2019, he told ET that he sees marriage in their future.

“Absolutely,” Asghari said when asked about tying the knot with the 39-year-old pop star. “This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family.”

Asghari also recently spoke out in defense of Spears amid her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. Check out what he had to say in the video below.