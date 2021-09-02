Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Talks 'Normal, Amazing Future' With Singer After Shocking Doc

Sam Asghari is ready to move forward with his girlfriend, Britney Spears. The 27-year-old actor, who stars in BET+'s The Family Business, has spoken out as Spears' name continues to make headlines following the release of the New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari tells ET. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The couple met on the set of Spears' 2016 "Slumber Party" music video. Asghari opened up to ET in September 2019 about his plans with Spears, saying that marriage was "absolutely" in the cards for the pair.

“What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal,” he told ET. “It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other.”

The release of the documentary, which is now streaming on Hulu, has highlighted Spears' struggles as well as the ongoing details surrounding her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears.

"She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," a source recently told ET of Spears being aware of the documentary. "She hasn't seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her."