Britney Spears Admits She Gets 'Insecure' as She Shares Rare Pics of Herself Dressed Down and in Glasses

Britney Spears is getting vulnerable on Instagram. The 38-year-old singer recently shared photos of herself dressed casually and wearing glasses, noting that this was her everyday look as opposed to her more glamorous appearances on social media.

Spears posted three pictures of herself on Instagram smiling at the camera while wearing a flannel shirt, cropped jeans and sandals.

"Instagram versus Reality!!!!" she wrote. "I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I'm not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it's nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then!!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that!!!"

She also explained why she had a ladder in the photos.

"PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball 🏀 in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots 😜🎪 but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!!," she wrote.

But after the post, Spears went back to her glam self, sharing a picture of herself in a bedazzled strapless white dress.

"I know ... me in a party dress seems kinda unheard of but I'm not sure what the bright light was about 🔆!!!!" she captioned the shot. "No it's not apart of the dress ... no it's not a ruffle !!!! The pic just came out that way ... things that make you go hmmmmmm 🤔🧐👀 !!!!"

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Lance Bass, who said he spoke with Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, about the pop superstar's current headline-making conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

"I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation," he said about concerns over Spears' well-being. "They aren't as worried as we are. [People] have no idea what's really going on. So we just have to trust that the loved ones around her are doing the right thing."

"The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn…If Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister's back during all this," he continued. "So I trust her to give us the real information."

