'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and More Stars Dazzle on the Red Carpet for Season 2 Premiere

The second season of Bridgerton is just days away from dropping, and we can't wait for another round of regency-era looks and love stories.

The stars of the Netflix series hit the red carpet in their finest of modern wears during the show's season premiere in London Tuesday night and let's just say, they came to slay. From Simone Ashley to Shonda Rhimes and Charithra Chandran, nobody held anything back on the carpet. The only drawback was a missing Nicola Coughlan, who had to miss the premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.

Simone Ashley

Ashley, whose love story with Lord Anthony Bridgerton is at the center of season 2, stunned in a black, lace skirt and top combo that was dripping in intricate details. In addition to its beautiful embroidery, the high-waisted skirt featured sequined stitching and a ruffled, dark green hem around the bottom. The see-through skirt was paired with a white, cropped cap sleeve tank, which had black tulle peeking out from the shoulders. Underneath the top, Ashley wore long, lace gloves, which were embroidered similarly to her skirt. She rounded out the look with a pair of black-heeled sandals, which she also wore with lace tights.

Charithra Chandran

Chandran, who plays Ashley's sister on the series, and the other part of Lord Bridgerton's messy love triangle, went for an off-the-shoulder floral number. The white, high-low dress featured black polka dots and large, red and black flowers throughout. The dramatic dress came with long, puffy sleeves and a sizable train, which made the dress perfect to twirl in.

Jonathan Bailey

Lord Bridgerton himself sure cleaned up nicely. Bailey, who takes the reins as the leading character during the show's second season, wore a fitted charcoal suit for the occasion. Bailey paired the suit with a white shirt, black tie and black dress shoes.

Golda Rosheuvel

Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, the reigning queen of Bridgerton, looked as regal as ever Tuesday night. Rosheuvel wore a green and cream dress, which featured an elaborate cape of sorts that topped the silky, cream slip. The cape was ornately decorated with green floral detailing and topped with silver and green gems throughout. Rosheuvel paired the look with sparkling silver jewels and topped her eyelids with dark green shadow to match.

Bessie Carter

Carter, who plays Prudence Featherington, one of the Featherington sisters, stunned in a long-sleeved silver gown, which featured a thigh-high slit. Through the slit, one of Carter's sparkly, silver-heeled sandals could be seen. She paired the gown with matching silver and bedazzled jewels, and went for a bold red lip to complete the look.

Luke Thompson and Luke Newton

The brothers Bridgerton were certainly suave in their standout suits. Thompson went for an off-white number, which he paired with a black shirt, while Newton dressed in a brown suit jacket and tan pants, pairing the look with a white dress shirt and brown bow tie.

Kathryn Drysdale

Drysdale, who plays Madame Genevieve Delacroix on the Netflix series, wowed in emerald green at the garden party-themed premiere. The floor-length, sleeveless gown featured peplum-like detailing at the top of the skirt. She paired the dress with a matching emerald clutch, which had a pearl handle that did double-duty as a gorgeous wristlet. Drysdale completed the look with matching pearl earrings.

Polly Walker

Walker, aka the Featherington family matriarch, ditched her regency-era frock for a black pantsuit Tuesday. The fitted suit was paired with a black-and-white polka dot dress shirt, which peeked through her button blazer's collar and sleeves. Walker wore her hair in back in a low ponytail, and let the suit do the talking.

Shonda Rhimes

Rhimes, the show's talented creator, was also in attendance at Tuesday's premiere. In a modern take on Bridgerton's flouncy frocks, Rhimes wore a red ballgown, that featured puffed sleeves and floral embroidery throughout. The dress also had silver, sequined details stitched into the gown. Rhimes paired the dress with a whimsical, silver clutch, that appeared to resemble a castle.

Season 2 of Bridgerton premieres March 25 on Netflix.