'Bridgerton's Ruby Barker Speaks Out About Hospitalization Amid Mental Health Struggle

Ruby Barker is opening up to her fans about her mental health. On Thursday, the Bridgerton actress shared a video telling her followers that she was currently receiving treatment at a hospital, explaining that she has been "really unwell for a really long time."

Although the 25-year-old star didn't disclose her diagnosis, she did share that she is "better" after struggling with her mental health.

"I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling," Barker said in the video. "So, I'm in the hospital at the minute, I'm gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life. I'm gonna take a little bit of a break for myself and I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant."

She noted how hard it can be for people to "do you" when there is so much confusion and crisis. She shared that she had been "rage-filled, frustrated, angry" before seeking help for "all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me," adding: "I was carrying the weight of the world on my back."

"And now, I'm at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time. But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand," Barker said. "I can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on. I need to change. So, that's what I'm trying to do."

Barker gave a shout-out to Australian artist Sexton as she sported the musician's hoodie, explaining that her music "has literally brought me out of pits," before singing some of her 2020 track, "Waiting On a Better Day."

The British actress also thanked Netflix and Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes "for giving me an opportunity, for saving me," as well as her close friends and mentors.

"I cannot wait to fulfill all of my engagements and to have a good career and a good life. Because I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy," Barker explained. "I want to survive and I will survive, and I'm going to. And so are you. That's the beauty of it, so are you. If you're with me, you're in good hands. Thank you."

Barker made her Bridgerton debut as Marina Thompson when the show premiered in 2020 and made a brief reappearance in season 2.