'Bridgerton' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Bridgerton, Shondaland’s first original Netflix series, has been renewed for season 2. Adapted from Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels about 1800s London society by longtime Shonda Rhimes collaborator Chris Van Dusen, the series will continue to tell the story about the titular and sprawling Bridgerton family as they navigate society, scandal and Lady Whistledown’s scathing takedowns.

“I think there is a deep well of story for us to explore on Bridgerton,” Van Dusen previously told ET about the possibility of continuing the series. “We have an amazing sprawling cast of characters and amazing cast and that provides us opportunities to explore all kinds of stories for all these characters.”

While eldest daughter of the family Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) debut into the Regency era’s competitive marriage market and romance with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) was the main focus of season 1, her oldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), will to be at the center of the newest episodes, which start production this spring.

“The author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities,” Lady Whistledown shared in the latest installment of her Society Papers, confirming news of season 2.

As Van Dusen reminded us, “there are eight Bridgerton books. We know that there are eight Bridgerton siblings. And in success, I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for all the Bridgerton children. Anthony, of course, included.”

While The Duke and I mostly served as the inspiration for season 1, Netflix did not officially say if season 2 is directly based on Quinn’s second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. But it’s expected to be a large source for the series, which also pulled various subplots from other books for season 1.

Without spoiling details from the second novel, readers know that there’s another woman, Kate Sheffield, who shakes things up for this determined bachelor. “There's a Kate out there for everyone. Let's just put it that way and have to trust that love exists for all of us,” Bailey previously said, unwilling to confirm at the time if season 2 will indeed mark the introduction of the character as Anthony’s romantic life takes center stage.

As for what else Anthony might face in season 2, Bailey hopes to see the character grow into himself, gain some self-esteem and be kinder to himself. “I sort of feel really sorry for him,” he said. “I think he means really well. No doubt that he’ll still be there to try to protect people in the way that he does and probably fail miserably. But yeah, we need to see him smiling.”

Bridgerton season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.