'Bridgerton' Recasts Francesca Bridgerton for Season 3, Hannah Dodd to Replace Ruby Stokes

The Bridgerton family will look a little bit different in season 3! Netflix announced on Thursday that the popular series is recasting the titular family's second-youngest daughter, Francesca Bridgerton, for the upcoming season.

The role has been played by Ruby Stokes in Bridgerton's first two seasons, however, Francesca had only two brief appearances in season 1 and was featured in just a few episodes of the recently released season 2.

Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd is taking over the role moving forward, with production on season 3 set to begin in London this summer. The recasting is due in part to Stokes' starring role in Netflix's upcoming series Lockwood & Co., an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's supernatural series.

Fans of the Bridgerton book series know that even there, Francesca can get a bit lost within her bustling family of eight children. Caught in between her older and younger siblings, Netflix describes the quiet, musically talented character as "a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

Francesca's love story is told in the series' sixth book, When He Was Wicked, however, that doesn't necessarily mean fans will have to wait that long to learn more about her character. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes told ET in March that the show will not be restricting itself to following the order of the books, despite the fact that the first two seasons were adapted from the first two books in the series.

"We're not necessarily going in order, but we are gong to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories," Rhimes hinted.

See more from the producer in the video below.