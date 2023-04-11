Brian Cox Shares His Funny Reaction to Finding Out Logan Roy's Fate on 'Succession'

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the season 4, episode 3 of Succession, "Connor's Wedding," proceed with caution.

Brian Cox has a very laidback attitude about the death of his Succession character, Logan Roy. The 76-year-old actor was a guest on Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, just one day after the HBO Max show's shocking twist.

Host Colbert asked Cox how he discovered that his character was being killed off the series.

"I was summoned to head office, and I was given the news that he would be departing," Cox shared. "They didn't say when, and I said, 'Fine.'"

Cox laughed and shrugged at the news, noting, "It's a job. There's another job. It's one of many. I think I've done over 209 movies and stuff over the years."

But though he seemed to accept his character's fate, Cox added that he cherished the role.

"Listen, it's one of the greatest roles of all time, Logan Roy. You can't knock it," he said of the ruthless Roy family patriarch. "Really it's been fantastic, but I just knew that it had to come to a close. And I admire [creator] Jesse Armstrong so much because it was a very brave decision."

Cox added that he decided to attend the filming of his character's funeral scene to throw paparazzi and fans off the case. He added that he is pretty proud of how he handled the big secret.

"I'm hopeless at keeping secrets. It was a triumph, an absolute triumph," he quipped. "I was very proud of myself. I used to check myself in the mirror and say, 'Well done, Cox.'"

Ahead of season 4, Cox, whose character was originally supposed to die in season 1, spoke to ET about bringing the series -- and Logan's story -- to a fitting end. "I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure," he said, adding that Armstrong knows how to go out on a high note.

"Jesse won't let anything go on further than it needs to," he continued, revealing that he was "absolutely delighted" the Roy saga is almost over. "A lot of shows outstay their welcome, and I think our show is perfect, and neat, in the way it is."

Succession season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.