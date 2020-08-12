Brian Austin Green Seeking Joint Custody of 3 Kids With Megan Fox In His Divorce Response

Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of his and Megan Fox's three sons.

According to Green's divorce petition response, obtained by ET on Monday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is requesting joint physical custody of their kids -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

The papers -- which were filed on Nov. 25, the same day Fox first filed her own divorce petition -- cites irreconcilable differences as the cause, and did not request child support, but did request spousal support for himself and Fox.

Green also requested that both he and Fox pay their own legal fees and court costs.

Green's petition closely mirrors Fox's -- who also cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical custody. However, Fox is seeking to terminate the ability for either Green or herself to be awarded spousal support.

Additionally, Green claims they separated in March 2020, while Fox claims they split in November 2019.

This isn't the first time Fox has filed for divorce. The actress previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled.

In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

Back in May, Green confirmed the news of their separation on an episode of his podcast.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

Following their split, Fox sparked a romance with musician Machine Gun Kelly. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA during dinner dates and Fox appeared in the music video for his song "Bloody Valentine."

The pair made their red carpet debut at this years' American Music Awards last weekend, during which Fox presented Kelly's live performance.

