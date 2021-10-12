Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Celebrate 1st Anniversary: 'I Love Doing Life With You'

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess aren't letting their surprising double elimination stop their romance from blossoming! The Dancing With the Stars champ and Beverly Hills, 90210 star celebrated their first anniversary as a couple this weekend with sweet posts dedicated to one another.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky," the 48-year-old actor captioned a photo with the dancer on Saturday.

Among the many friends and fans praising the sweet message, the Australian native added her own comment, writing, "I love you baby. So many more years to come ❤️."

Burgess made her celebration post on Sunday, sharing a video edited by the couple's fans that features clips and photos of the pair set to James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go."

"1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed. I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of," the 36-year-old wrote. "I never knew it existed until you. ♥️ I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :)."



The dancer thanked their fans for creating the video, telling them, "We appreciate you 🤍."

Green and Burgess got the ax on Tuesday's DWTS following back-to-back nights of Disney-themed dances. After all 13 remaining couples delivered their performances, host Tyra Banks revealed Burgess and Green, Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, and Matt James and Lindsay Arnold were in the bottom three.

Having earned the lowest combined score from the judges and the lowest total number of viewer votes, Green and Burgess were eliminated without getting a chance to be saved by the judges. Ultimately, the judges voted and James was the second celebrity of the evening to get the boot.

ET spoke with judge Carrie Ann Inaba after Tuesday's show, where she admitted to being surprised by the couple's exit.

"I think tonight was shocking cause everybody's doing so well," she said. "Disney night is sort of magic, and there was this sort of magic and everybody ups their game. So when the evening comes around, it does sort of feel unexpected. I felt like a little slap in the face, like whoa, wait, OK."

Inaba added, "I will say this, I think it's not easy to work with someone that you're in a relationship with, so I give them so much credit for being so professional and so elegant out there every time. Sharna's like family, right, to all of us. So the beautiful thing is although we're judging the dance, we're all happy for her and her personal life."

Burgess and Green took the elimination in stride as they smiled and waved to the audience while exiting the stage after Banks revealed their fate. Obviously, the couple is still going strong off the show!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.