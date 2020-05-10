Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: Shop These Pink Products to Support the Cause

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- a time focused on increasing attention to the disease, early detection, advancing scientific research and supporting the treatment and care of those affected by breast cancer. According to the CDC, more than 250,000 women get diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. each year.

To support the cause, many of our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have released exclusive pink products -- the official color of breast cancer awareness -- and are donating all or a portion of the proceeds to various breast cancer organizations.

Shop a range of pink products from face masks and jewelry to lipsticks and activewear from Vera Bradley, Kendra Scott, Bobbi Brown, Fabletics and so many more stylish brands.

Give back as you shop the following items that help support the community of those affected by breast cancer.