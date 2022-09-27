Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is 'Not My Sugar Daddy' After Fan Says He Should Pay for a Night Nurse

Bre Tiesi has a message for anyone concerned about her relationship with Nick Cannon. The model, who recently welcomed her first child with the Masked Singer host, took to her Instagram to set the record straight and hit back at claims that Cannon should be fully supporting her and their son, Legendary Love.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the Selling Sunset star shared that she had not slept for three days because her son had been “screaming his little head off.” Following her message, a user suggested that she hire a night nurse.

Tiesi fired back, asking the user who would pay for it. When they suggested Cannon, the model replied, “I don't need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f**king nerve."

Following the post, Tiesi had a message for anyone else who was going to offer unsolicited advice or making suggestions about the father of her child. "KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY'S NAME OUT UR MOUTH," she wrote on her Stories.

"Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F--KIN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f--kin mouth when you speak on mine!”

On Sunday, Tiesi added more context to her statement. The model shared that her son has been up due to teething and that she had an incident where a relative, who was there to help, spilled her milk and how nothing she was saying reflected needing a night nurse.

“Regardless of working, I want every minute with my son why would I have someone else do it. All I was sharing was a hard moment as a mom being honest where after not working and sleeping it was just one more thing after the other and was just making FUN,” she added.

She continued, “NOONE was complaining. NOONE was talking about Nick. This person decided to bring him up and add money face and loop Nick into it she took it there just like everybody else does. I hear it alllll day.. And all the thousands of other nasty comments and I’m F***n over itttt.”

Tiesi and Cannon announced the birth of their son in July. Cannon is also the father of Onyx, whom he welcomed with LaNisha Cole earlier this month, 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Britney Bell (who is currently expecting their third child) and 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who died following a battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, Cannon shared a special moment with his daughter, Powerful Queen, as she got a cast removed from her leg. “This little girl is so brave and strong! Finally getting her cast cut off after truly living up to her name as a Powerful Queen Super Hero,” he wrote next to a series of pictures and videos of his daughter with a cast on, and getting it taken off. “A Scary journey for Daddy to say the least but Pow kept me from being an emotional wimp! She is my hero!! ❤️❤️❤️”