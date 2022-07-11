BravoCon 2022: Find Out Which Stars Will Be There -- and How to Get Tickets!

BravoCon is back! After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, the fan convention for all things Bravo returns to New York City for its second outing this October -- and ET has all the details of what fans can expect (so far), plus how to get their hands on tickets!
BravoCon’s star-studded events, exclusive panels and interactive experiences kick off on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Javits Center in NYC, running through Sunday, Oct. 16. Bravo promises the 2022 convention will return "bigger than ever" with more than 100 Bravolebrities already confirmed to attend the larger-than-life weekend. Read on below to see who is set to be there, with more names to be confirmed before the big event!
Fans can expect more than 60 live events featuring stars from the Below Deck franchise, Family Karma, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and -- of course -- all things Real Housewives. Plus, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will host five episodes over the course of the weekend, including the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, highlighting the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history. Those episodes will all film at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom.
The Bravo Bazaar shopping experience also returns, along with intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations. BravoCon will also host various cast and executive producer panels from the network's biggest shows, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming series!
BravoCon three-day tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, available at BravoCon2022.com (tickets for the 2019 'con sold out in 60 seconds!). Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP. Guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets will receive access of Peacock Premium to binge watch all the Bravo they want before and after the weekend.
Here's who is set to be there:
BELOW DECK CARIBBEAN
Captain Lee Rosbach
Chef Rachel Hargrove
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN
Captain Sandy Yawn
Courtney Veale
Mzi “Zee” Dempers
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT
Captain Glenn Shephard
Daisy Kelliher
Gary King
BRAVO KIDS
Albie Manzo
Brooks Marks
Chris Manzo
Frankie Catania
Gia Giudice
BRAVO SIGNIFICANT OTHERS
Dr. Bill Aydin
Evan Goldschneider
Frank Catania
Joe Benigno
Joe Gorga
FAMILY KARMA
Anisha Ramakrishna
Amrit Kapai
Bali Chainani
Brian Benni
Monica Vaswani
Nicholas Kouchoukos
Richa Sadana
Rish Karam
Vishal Parvani
GALLEY TALK
LEGACY HOUSEWIVES
Caroline Manzo
Cynthia Bailey
MARRIED TO MEDICINE
Anila Sajja
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
Dr. Heavenly Kimes
Dr. Jacqueline Walters
Dr. Simone Whitmore
Toya Bush-Harris
Quad Webb
MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES
Josh Flagg
PROJECT RUNWAY
Elaine Welteroth
SHAHS OF SUNSET
SOUTHERN CHARM
Austen Kroll
Craig Conover
Kathryn Dennis
Leva Bonaparte
Madison LeCroy
Marcie Hobbs
Naomie Olindo
Olivia Flowers
Patricia Altschul
Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green
SUMMER HOUSE
Amanda Batula
Andrea Denver
Carl Radke
Ciara Miller
Danielle Olivera
Kyle Cooke
Lindsay Hubbard
Luke Gulbranson
Mya Allen
Paige DeSorbo
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Sanya Richards-Ross
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI
Adriana de Moura
Alexia Nepola
Dr. Nicole Martin
Julia Lemigova
Larsa Pippen
Lisa Hochstein
Marysol Patton
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB
VANDERPUMP RULES
James Kennedy
Katie Maloney
Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN
Andy Cohen
Daryn Carp
RELATED CONTENT: